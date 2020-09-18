Deadly crash, multiple injuries on SB I-29, traffic is being diverted

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol are on scene of a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles.

MSHP says the crash happened SB I-29 @ the 23 mm. The roadway is blocked and traffic is being diverted to RT. E @ Camden Point.

According to a tweet, an adult female is dead, two others were transported to a local hospital. A total of four vehicles were involved.

One person, an adult female, has been confirmed deceased. Two others were transported to an area hospital. A total of 4 vehicles were involved (No commercial motor vehicles). The roadway remains closed while our Crash Team continues to investigate. pic.twitter.com/eLVtWFrNYH — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) September 18, 2020

