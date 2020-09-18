Deadly crash, multiple injuries on SB I-29, traffic is being diverted

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol are on scene of a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles.

MSHP says the crash happened SB I-29 @ the 23 mm. The roadway is blocked and traffic is being diverted to RT. E @ Camden Point.

According to a tweet, an adult female is dead, two others were transported to a local hospital. A total of four vehicles were involved.

FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update you as developments come in.

