SHAWNEE, Kan. — Shawnee drivers who rely on Johnson Drive are warned to expect delays beginning next week.

Crews will be working on a stretch of the busy road from Flint to Goddard Streets. When the work is complete, crews will restripe the street to its original layout of four to five lanes instead of the current three lanes.

Drivers will be able to get through the area during the road work, but there will be lane closures.

The three lane pilot project launched in November. The city took feedback from residents into account and voted to return Johnson Drive to the original layout.

The city expects the project to be competed by Friday, July 1, as long as the work is not impacted by weather.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.