KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It may be tough to find a parking spot in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, this week.

The city suspended on-street parking in certain blocks as crews work on street maintenance. Closures impact the following areas:

Armstrong Avenue between 7 th & 8 th Streets

& 8 Streets Ann Avenue between 7 th & 8 th Streets, and

& 8 Streets, and Allis Court between Armstrong and Ann

Vehicles parked in those areas will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The maintenance work is part of the Unified Government’s Annual Pavement Preservation Plan. It calls for street maintenance to focus on certain areas of the city every three years.

The work is expected to be completed by Friday, April 29, weather permitting.

