LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A man died in a crash Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to MO-291 Highway and Langsford Road around 11 p.m.

Officers said an initial investigation determined the driver of a Nissan work van hit the base of a traffic signal at Langsford Road. The van went through the median and ended up in the southbound lanes of the highway.

The driver was the only person in the van at the time of the crash, and was ejected. The driver later died at a hospital.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

Police have not released the name of the victim because they are still trying to notify family.

