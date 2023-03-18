BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Road construction causes traffic to backup in Blue Springs on March 18, 2023. (Photo from KC Scout camera)

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Road construction caused traffic congestion in eastern Jackson County Saturday.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews closed Main Street at Interstate 70 in Grain alley Saturday morning. The area will remain closed until around 5 a.m. Monday, March 20.

The left lane of westbound and eastbound I-70 at mile marker 24 in Grain Valley will also be closed during the work.

Detour signs are posted in the construction area.

Crews are working on a long-term bridge replacement project at Missouri Route AA and Route BB.

The overall project will be completed in three phases over the next 9 months.

The first phase will include bridge work and work in the median. It is predicted to be completed sometime this summer.

Crews will then work on the westbound side of the project, before completing the eastbound side. The entire project is expected to be completed by winter 2023.