KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency bridge repairs will impact part of the downtown loop this weekend.

Crews plan to close the left lane of the northbound U.S. Highway 71 bridge over 12th Street in the southeast corner of the downtown loop.

The closure is scheduled to begin Friday, June 10, at 9 p.m. Work is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. on Monday, June 13.

The closure is located right after the ramp where eastbound Interstate 670 joins northbound U.S. Highway 71. During the emergency work, traffic on the I-670 ramp will need to immediately merge into the traffic along northbound U.S. 71.

This ramp is already carrying heavy traffic because it is part of the detour route for the Buck O’Neil bridge project.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the emergency bridge deck work is expected to cause significant delays and warns drivers to use alternate routes.