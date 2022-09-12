KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency repairs force crews to close part of another metro interstate starting Monday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said crews will be repairing bridge joint expansion repairs that cannot wait. The repairs will be taking place along westbound I-435 over the Blue River.

The following areas are closed as of Monday morning and are expected to be closed overnight. MoDOT said the repairs are expected to be complete and will not impact Tuesday’s morning rush hour.

Crews will CLOSE the ramp from southbound U.S. 71 (I-49) to westbound I-435.

Crews will CLOSE the ramp from southbound Bannister Rd. to westbound I-435.

Crews will CLOSE southbound I-435 to westbound I-435.

Crews will CLOSE one lane of the ramp from westbound I-470 to westbound I-435. The left two lanes of westbound I-435 will remain open.



Drivers are encouraged to use I-49 or I-470 as a detour back to westbound I-435.

MoDOT said the work is expected to cause additional traffic delays on westbound I-435, the northbound I-49 ramp to westbound I-435, and westbound I-470 ramp to westbound I-435.

