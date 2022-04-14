KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency repairs on a major metro bridge will impact traffic through midafternoon on Thursday.

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation closed the right lane of southbound Interstate 35 across the Bond Bridge Thursday morning following the morning rush.

They are working to replace plates on the bridge.

MoDOT said the work is expected to wrap up by 3 p.m. Thursday. Expect delays until then.

