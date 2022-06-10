KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deer in the middle of Kansas City caused a driver to swerve and hit a school bus, sending four people to hospitals.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. Friday at East 85th Street and Oak Street.

Police said the deer darted out in front of a car. The driver swerved to miss the animal, but hit another car in the process. The impact pushed the second car into the path of a school bus. The bus driver lost control, ran off the street, and knocked down several poles as the bus traveled down a culvert. The bus hit a fence before coming to a stop.

Officers said the bus was carrying middle school students at the time.

Four students and a teacher on the bus were taken to hospitals. They are expected to survive. The drivers of the two cars were also injured in the crash, but did not need medical treatment.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.