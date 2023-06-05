KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Projects in Kansas and Missouri make the cut as the Federal Government spends millions to reduce the number of crashes involving trains.

The Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration announced more than $570 million in funding to address hundreds of railroad crossings across the country.

It includes three crossings in Kansas and one project in Missouri.

Plans for each location will improve safety and make it easier to get around railroad tracks.

Kansas Projects

City of Olathe

Changes are coming to Olathe, thanks to the federal funding.

It will eventually do away with the street crossing at Woodland Road and Northgate Street.

The city plans to build an overpass with a pedestrian sidewalk to go over the railroad at that intersection.

The change will provide a safer crossing to get to schools and will also connect a bike and pedestrian crossing to a trail system in the area.

The federal grant will provide nearly $18 million for the project. The City of Olathe and the Johnson County Assistance Road System fund will contribute a 53 percent non-Federal match to the project.

Emporia

The grant program will pay $600,000 for a study that will look at the possibilities of eliminate a dozen railroad crossings along a two-mile stretch in Emporia.

The city says there is an average of 82 trains every day in the area. The trains are an average of 8,000 feet long.

BNSF Railway will partner with the City of Emporia for the study, and each will contribute a 50 percent total non-Federal match.

Wellington

This South Central Kansas community hopes to eliminate all six railroad crossings. The city says about 100 trains use the tracks in the community.

The grant will pay more than $8.8 million to build a corridor allowing trains to travel through the city without ever coming in contact with other traffic.

The City of Wellington and BNSF Railway will contribute a 36 percent non-Federal match to the project.

Missouri

The Federal Railroad Administration awarded $2 million to one project in Missouri.

Port Authority of Kansas City

The project will develop a plan to eliminate three railroad crossings on Lydia Avenue.

They are dangerous, according to the Port Authority, because they have no sidewalk or bicycle right-of-way. They are the only ways to cross the street.

The Port Authority also says it will improve safe access to the Berkley Riverfront area.

The Port Authority of Kansas City is providing a 20 percent non-Federal match.

Last year, there were more than 2,000 highway-rail crossing collisions in the U.S. and more than 30,000 reports of blocked crossings submitted to FRA’s public complaint portal.

Collisions happened at crossings in both Kansas and Missouri.