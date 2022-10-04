KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Drivers encountered Hollywood-type headaches on a busy Kansas City highway Tuesday afternoon.

Crews working on HBO’s “The Last of Us” spent hours shooting scenes for the show on I-435 between Holliday Drive and Kansas Avenue.

The shoot caused rolling roadblocks and reduced speed limits through the area.

KC Metro KDOT tweeted about the closures and asked drivers to use alternate routes, but traffic remained heavy and caused delays into the rush hour.

The Last of Us is adapted from a PlayStation series of video games. It stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, a man living through an apocalypse, and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, a girl Joel is protecting.

It is expected to shoot in several different cities and be released sometime in 2023.

