KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The entire Kansas City metro is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 p.m. Thursday.

Snow is the main issue for northern Missouri while the Kansas City area saw more of a freezing drizzle/rain/sleet overnight that has turned into snow.

Roads are slick Thursday morning and people heading to work and school should allow for extra time.

FOX4 is working for you to provide traffic conditions throughout the day.

We’ll provide a list of crashes causing major backups as FOX4’s Nick Vasos and Kerri Stowell monitor traffic cameras in Kansas and Missouri.

See the following resources for a look at live traffic maps and where snow plows are in Kansas City area cities.

FOX4 Traffic

Check out FOX4’s interactive traffic map to view travel speeds, traffic volume and traffic cameras in the Kansas City metro area.

MoDOT Traveler Map

View the latest traffic conditions throughout the state using the MoDOT Traveler Map via the Missouri Department of Transportation. The interactive map shows whether interstates and highways are clear, partly covered or covered in ice and snow. It also shows incident closures and where to expect construction zone slow downs.

KDOT KanDrive Map/Kansas Turnpike

Like its neighbor to the east, the Kansas Department of Transpiration offers the interactive KanDrive map which has many of the same features as the MoDOT Traveler Map.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

City Snow Plow Maps:

While there hasn’t been much snow in the area so far on Thursday morning, if anything heavy falls while this system moves through, here are links to area city snow plow maps: