KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans illegally parked cars on interstate ramps ahead of Chiefs Championship Parade on Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo: KC Scout)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans turned downtown into a sea of red to be a part of the Championship Parade Wednesday afternoon.

Thousands of fans took advantage of park-and-ride options set up for fans around town.

But other fans decided to try their luck and headed downtown on their own.

Parking lots and other spots around midtown were taken hours before the parade ever began.

In an effort to reach the parade route and rally, dozens of people decided to ditch their cars and park on exit ramps.

I wouldn’t risk my vehicle like that but ppl do wild things for the #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/6JdYcDP0Jh — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) February 15, 2023

The Missouri Department of Transportation warns drivers that Kansas City police will begin telling tow trucks to move illegally parked cars because of safety concerns.

We are seeing vehicles parked along interstates and ramps for the Chiefs parade in downtown KC. Due to safety concerns, the KCPD has tow trucks on standby to move them. #kctraffic #chiefsparade pic.twitter.com/imWJLBreDX — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) February 15, 2023

It will be up to the owner to pay the tow bill.

If your vehicle is towed, call (816) 513-0688 to find out its location.