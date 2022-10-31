KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A traffic warning for drivers who rely on Interstate 70 on the Kansas side of the metro.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority and the Kansas Department of Transportation plan to close lanes at the I-70, I-435 interchange in Wyandotte County.

The project will begin Tuesday, weather permitting.

The KTA warns traffic will be reduced to one lane on the southbound I-435 ramp to eastbound I-70. The northbound I-435 to eastbound I-70 ramp will be closed.

The closures are in place to allow crews to make repairs and patch the bridge deck.

Work will begin around 9 a.m. and is expected to be completed around 7 p.m.

Crews warn drivers to expect delays in the area near the project and to stay alert in the construction zone.

