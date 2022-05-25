BELTON, Mo. — A busy Kansas City-area interstate is down to one lane Wednesday afternoon, and likely will stay that way through at least part of the evening rush hour.

A crash involving as many as four tractor trailers forced emergency crews to close the northbound lanes of Interstate-49 at 163rd Street in Cass County.

There is at least a two-mile backup due to the crash and closure.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said it may take three or four hours before the crash is cleared and Interstate-49 completely reopens.

There is no word on injuries at this point.

