GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Crews finished a large road project just in time for the increased holiday traffic.

Grandview’s new Interstate 49 outer roads conversion project opened to traffic Monday. Crews began working on the project 15 months ago.

Grandview said it partnered with the Missouri Department of Transportation on the project.

The $15 million price tag is Grandview’s largest infrastructure project. The city’s partnership with MoDOT means Grandview paid $3 million of the cost. Federal and state grants picked up the additional $12 million.

Grandview is also now responsible for maintaining the outer roads, including removing snow from them this winter.

