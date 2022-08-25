INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Crews closed a street in Independence because of safety issues.

Inspectors determined East Winner Road from East 9th Street South to South Arlington Street is too dangerous for cars to drive. The city said the ground underneath the road is eroding and impacting the condition of the stretch of road.

That section of Winner Road is closed until further notice.

The city asks drivers to use other streets and the designated detour route to avoid the area.

The closure on Winner Road is just north of Van Horn High School, and may require students and staff to take a detour if they are driving south to reach the school.

The easiest way around the closure is to take with South Glenwood Avenue or South Home Avenue to East Truman Road and then travel north on South Arlington Street.

Independence said updates will be provided when they are available.

