INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A study is underway in Independence to assess the condition of the city’s roads.

The Municipal Services Department is working with a company to rate each road maintained by the city. The city said the study will help it plan for future maintenance and road construction projects.

Workers involved with the project will use a van equipped with sensors, HD cameras, and lasers to measure cracks and the roughness of the roads.

Each road will be surveyed at least once during the project, according to the city. The last study like this one in Independence was completed in 2017.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.