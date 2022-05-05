OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One person is dead after a crash in Overland Park Thursday.

Officers responded to the Northbound U.S. 69 Highway at 179th Street shortly after 12 p.m. They said the crash involved one person in a pickup truck.

Police said the man died.

An investigation into what caused the crash is underway.

