OLATHE, Kan. — Some drivers may notice a change in Johnson County beginning Monday, and it could end up being costly.

The county plans to begin enforcing truck traffic restrictions on certain narrow gravel and chip seal roads. The roads are located in unincorporated Johnson County.

The county said any commercial vehicle or any combination of vehicles with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating or Gross Combination Weight Rating of 16,000 pounds or greater are illegal on the roads.

There are “no truck” signs posted in those areas, which can also be found on the map provided by Johnson County Government.

Drivers caught violating the law will be cited. A ticket comes with a $200 fine.

Exceptions include local trucks, emergency vehicles, agricultural vehicles, and road or public utility maintenance vehicles.

Anyone who sees a truck violating the restrictions can call the non-emergency dispatch number at 913-782-0720 to report it.