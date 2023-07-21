OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Johnson County drivers may see a lot of orange this weekend.

Crews will close the 135th Street ramp to southbound U.S. 69 at 6 a.m. Saturday, July 22. The ramp will remain closed until mid-November.

Detours are posted. Traffic on westbound 135th Street will be routed south onto Antioch Road, then east on 151st Street. Drivers can use the 151st Street ramp to access southbound U.S. 69.

Eastbound traffic will travel on 135th Street and turn south onto Metcalf Avenue. Take Metcalf to 151st Street and turn west. Drivers can use the 151st Street ramp to access southbound U.S. 69.

The closure is part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s plan to widen the highway and add an express lane in each direction. The express lanes will run between 151st and 103rd Streets.

The project also includes improving the interchange at U.S. 69 and 167th Street.

All of the construction is dependent upon weather conditions.

The project began earlier this year. The express lanes are expected to open at the end of 2025, with the project being completed in 2026.