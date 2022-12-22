KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Falling and blowing snow is causing treacherous travel across the metro Thursday.

Kansas City Interstates were passable early Thursday morning, but that began to change around 6 a.m. as the winter weather moved into the city.

Road crews spent hours pretreating roads and highways overnight, but they couldn’t do anything about the blizzard-like conditions that made driving so dangerous.

Snow plow drivers warn that overpasses, bridges, and hills are particularly treacherous.

The Kansas Department of Transportation also warns drivers to give plows room to work. The heavy trucks cannot stop quickly and can’t always see other drivers near them.

At least one car slid off the road near Interstate 435 and Quiveria.

Emergency responders say Thursday is a great day to stay home if you don’t have to be outside.

Travelers who do need to be outside and encounter issues can dial *47 to contact the Kansas Highway Patrol for help.