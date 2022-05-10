SHAWNEE, Kan. — Johnson County drivers may need a detour starting next week.

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced it plans to close the Johnson Drive ramp to southbound Interstate 435 for emergency repairs.

The closure will begin May 17th and are expected to be completed by the end of the month, according to KDOT.

Crews will post a detour for drivers trying to get around the emergency road work. It will take drivers north on Holliday Drive, then south on Interstate 435.

KDOT said Johnson Drive will remain open through the project, but there will be intermittent land closures on I-435.

