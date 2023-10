LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The Centennial Bridge that goes over the Missouri River on K-92 will be closed Wednesday for its bi-annual inspection.

The Kansas Department of Transportation will perform the inspection on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The highway will be closed from 4th Street in Leavenworth to the Missouri Route 45 Spur in Platte County, Missouri.

KDOT asks that motorists plan on taking alternative routes and allow for extra travel time.