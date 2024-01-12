KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Icy roads across the Kansas City metro are causing slippery roads and highways.

It is important to drive carefully if you must drive somewhere.

Here are some of the major crashes across the Kansas City metro and roadways to avoid as of 7:50 a.m. Friday morning:

Two-vehicle crash on northbound I-35 past 151st Street

Two-vehicle crash on southbound I-635 at 38th Street

Two-vehicle crash on northbound I-49 before Red Bridge Road

Two-vehicle crash westbound I-70 past Broadway Boulevard; right lane closed

Two-vehicle crash on southbound 71 Highway at Emanuel Cleaver Boulevard

Crash on westbound I-435 at Stateline Road

Crash on northbound I-35 at Parvin Road

Crash on northbound I-635 at Parallel Parkway (Cleared)

Crash on westbound I-670 before 13th Street in Downtown Kansas City (Cleared)

Crash on westbound I-70 closed at Paseo Boulevard (Cleared)

Two-vehicle crash on westbound I-70 at 23rd Street; two left lanes closed (Cleared)

Two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 at 23rd Street; two left lanes closed (Cleared)

Two-vehicle crash on 71 Highway at 29th Street (Cleared)

Two-vehicle crash on southbound 9 Highway past Briarcliff Parkway (Cleared)

Two-vehicle crash on northbound I-35 before I-435; left lane closed (Cleared)

You can keep up with live traffic conditions using the map below: