KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Low temperatures and icy roads across the Kansas City metro are causing slippery roads and highways.
Here’s a list of crashes in the Kansas City area as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning:
- 2 vehicle crash on southbound I-635 past I-29, left lane closed
- Northbound I-35 closed south of the Bond Bride, Jackknifed semi-truck
- crash on northbound I-35 past West Pennway Street, two right lanes closed
- two-vehicle crash on northbound I-435 past Stadium Drive, left lane closed
- two-vehicle crash on northbound I-49 to I-435 westbound.
- two-vehicle crash on southbound US 71 Highway before 85th Street, left lane closed
- Multiple vehicle crash on southbound I-35 before Johnson Drive, left lane closed
- Crash in Southbound I-435 past Midland Drive, right lane closed
- Crash on southbound I-35 to northbound I-29, right lane closed
- Multiple vehicle crash on southbound I-29 past Gateway Avenue, right lane closed
- Crash on southbound I-435 past Shoal Creek Parkway
- Crash on westbound I-70 past Adams Dairy Parkway
Here’s a live look at traffic conditions: