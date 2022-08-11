KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Millions of dollars to pay for improvements are on the way to Kansas and Missouri.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced the Rebuilding American Infrastructure plan will pay for five projects across the Show-Me State. The combined costs for the projects are nearly $95 million.

The following list includes the projects in the Kansas City area that will benefit from the funding this year.

Bi-State Sustainable Reinvestment Corridor – The Mid-America Regional Council will receive $5.6 million to fund planning activities for an east-west high-capacity transit corridor from Village West in Wyandotte County, Kansas through downtown Kansas City, Missouri to Independence, Missouri.

– The Mid-America Regional Council will receive $5.6 million to fund planning activities for an east-west high-capacity transit corridor from Village West in Wyandotte County, Kansas through downtown Kansas City, Missouri to Independence, Missouri. US 71 Reconnecting Neighborhoods – The City of Kansas City will receive $5 million for a Planning and Environmental Linkages study, NEPA analysis, and conceptual design for US 71, from 85th Street north to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Kansas City.

– The City of Kansas City will receive $5 million for a Planning and Environmental Linkages study, NEPA analysis, and conceptual design for US 71, from 85th Street north to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Kansas City. Noland Multimodal Corridor – The City of Independence will receive $10.1 million to create an approximate 1.7-mile multimodal corridor along the pre-existing Noland Road. Plans includes adding north and south bound bike lanes, replacement of more than three miles of sidewalks, and transit stop improvements.

– The City of Independence will receive $10.1 million to create an approximate 1.7-mile multimodal corridor along the pre-existing Noland Road. Plans includes adding north and south bound bike lanes, replacement of more than three miles of sidewalks, and transit stop improvements. South Main Corridor Improvement Project Phase II – The City of Maryville will receive $5.9 million for a planning project for the South Main Corridor Improvement Project. It will build on work to relieve congestion and safely connect residents in underserved neighborhoods to jobs and services.

– The City of Maryville will receive $5.9 million for a planning project for the South Main Corridor Improvement Project. It will build on work to relieve congestion and safely connect residents in underserved neighborhoods to jobs and services. US 69 Safe Streets & Sidewalks – The City of Excelsior Springs will receive $21.5 million to rebuild 2 miles of existing streets with curb, gutter, storm drainage, and sidewalks, add approximately 2.3 miles of sidewalk along existing streets, and add approximately 2.5 miles of trail along US-69. The project also includes nine intersections improvements, with signal modifications, round-abouts or pedestrian overpasses.

– The City of Excelsior Springs will receive $21.5 million to rebuild 2 miles of existing streets with curb, gutter, storm drainage, and sidewalks, add approximately 2.3 miles of sidewalk along existing streets, and add approximately 2.5 miles of trail along US-69. The project also includes nine intersections improvements, with signal modifications, round-abouts or pedestrian overpasses. Flint Hills Trail — The project will construct approximately 40-miles of the Flint Hills Trail in Kansas, nearly completing this 118-mile linear park “rail-trail”. The project includes drainage improvements, pipes, culverts, bridges, base improvements, limestone surfacing, fences, gates, bollards, safety improvements and signage.

— The project will construct approximately 40-miles of the Flint Hills Trail in Kansas, nearly completing this 118-mile linear park “rail-trail”. The project includes drainage improvements, pipes, culverts, bridges, base improvements, limestone surfacing, fences, gates, bollards, safety improvements and signage. Old Smoky Hill River Bridge Replacement — This project will replace 7 bridges over the Old Smoky Hill River, construct approximately 3.4 miles of multi-use accessible trails, improve 7 pedestrian crossings, improve 3 railroad-pedestrian crossings, and install trail lighting. In addition, the project will construct a new, multi-modal hub, three pedestrian bridges, 2 new electric vehicle charging stations, a pedestrian underpass, a pedestrian boardwalk, and 5 new recreational boat launches.

The improvements aim to make communities easier to travel, and safer for pedestrians, cyclists, while connecting those living in underserved communities with greater opportunities.

The Rebuilding American Infrastructure program will allocate more than $2 billion to modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports and other types of transportation across the country this year. The Infrastructure Law also provides an additional $7.5 billion over the next five years to pay for additional projects.

The full list of awards can be found here.

