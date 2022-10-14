KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least one person suffered serious injures in a crash that closed part of a busy metro interstate during the Friday morning rush hour.

Police said several vehicles were involved in the crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 435 at East 87th Street.

At one point, traffic cameras showed one car had overturned and left the interstate.

Emergency crews closed the impacted section of I-435 and directed drivers on to 87th Street to detour around the wreck.

The highway reopened about an hour later, but the impact to traffic lingered throughout the morning.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.