KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A water main break caused a large sinkhole to form on E. 16th Street near Grand on July 18, 2023. (FOX4 Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An unlucky driver ended up partially underwater Tuesday morning.

A water main broke near E. 15th and Grand Boulevard in Downtown Kansas City. The break caused part of the street to collapse.

Unfortunately, the water hid the hole in the road and a driver ended up driving right into it, according to video tweeted by Celina Tio. A tow truck pulled the car out of the hole.

Crews with the Kansas City Water Department showed up to repair the issue. They turned off water from Truman to 16th Street during the repairs.