KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Getting around town could turn into a nightmare this weekend, thanks to a number of road construction projects.

Northland

In the Northland, crews plan to close the southbound ramp from Interstate 29 to northbound Interstate 35. The ramp will be closed Saturday, July 9 at 6 a.m. until Sunday, July 10, at 6 a.m.

The ramp is busy because it connects Platte and Clay counties.

An easy detour is to take the Davidson exit. Take Davidson south to Parvin Road and then head east to Northeast Antioch Road and follow it back to Northbound Interstate 35.

Another project may cause issues for Northland drivers starting Monday.

Crews will close all lanes of Waukomis Drive under Interstate 29. The area is expected to reopen around 11 a.m., but the project will impact the morning drive.

There is some good news. The Missouri Department of Transportation said repairs are complete and the southbound ramp from Pleasant Valley Road to Interstate 35 reopened Friday afternoon.

MoDOT closed it Wednesday for emergency repairs after the pavement exploded because of the extreme heat.

Midtown

Drivers trying to get to and from the Crossroads District may also run into some trouble.

Southwest Boulevard is down to one lane in both directions between Summit Street and Main Street.

“During evening rush hour and sometimes on a busy Saturday it can become clogged with all kinds of traffic, so watch out for that,” Nick Vasos, FOX4 Traffic Anchor, said.

Jackson County

Crews in Lee’s Summit continue working to replace the U.S. 50 Highway bridges over Chipman Road. They are also adding sidewalks on both sides of Chipman Road.

Chipman Road is closed as crews work to rebuild the bridge.

The entire project is expected to be completed in early 2023.

Johnson County

Overland Park drivers will run into construction issues on Johnson Drive this weekend.

The street will close in front of Shawnee Mission North High School so crews can work on sewer repairs.

The road is expected to reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

Wyandotte County

The Kansas Department of Transportation warns drivers about construction to improve an intersection that may impact some traffic in Wyandotte County.

The work is underway at K-7 and Hollingsworth Road.

Crews are adding a turn lane and doing other improvements.

Work takes place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through October.

