KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Part of a Kansas City-area highway is closed Tuesday afternoon after police tried to stop a suspected carjacking suspect.

Kansas City police said they received information that a car connected to a carjacking in Kansas City, Kansas, could be in south Kansas City.

The department said officers spotted the car in question on 71 Highway near Bannister Road.

Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver hit another car on the highway. Police said the car they were trying to stop managed to leave the crash scene.

The southbound lanes of 71 Highway are closed at the Bannister Road exit. Traffic is being forced off the highway at that point.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.