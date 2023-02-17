KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Streetcar project will disrupt traffic in midtown Kansas City for the next onth.

Crews closed 37th Street from Main Street to Baltimore Avenue Friday, Feb. 17.

Workers are first relocating a utility. Then they will install streetcar track through the 37th Street and Main Street intersection.

Drivers can use 38th Street or 36th Street as detours to get around the construction. The map below is provided by KC Streetcar and shows the work and detours.

Map provided by KC Streetcar

KC Streetcar said the work will happen in phases. When crews are not working on the area, there will be plates put on 37th Street. The plates will allow traffic to use 37th Street like drivers normally would.

The project is expected to take about a month, but it is weather dependent.