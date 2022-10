KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation delays a project to repair a busy Kansas City street.

Crews planned to repair the asphalt on Bannister Road from Holmes Road to Wornall Road from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Monday afternoon MoDOT decided to delay the repairs because of the cold temperature expected overnight.

MoDOT said a new date for the project will be announced soon.