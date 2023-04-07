KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s pothole season in Kansas City, but this year there is a lot of good news to go along with it.

Not only will potholes be patched, but Kansas City leaders announced a plan to repair and resurface some of the worst streets in the metro.

“For years and years we’ve heard Kansas Citians with concerns about the streets through Waldo, about the streets through a number of our neighborhoods,” Mayor Quinton Lucas, Kansas City, said.

Lucas joined City Manager Brian Platt and 3rd District council member Ryana Parks-Shaw Friday afternoon to announce a massive plan to address issues on 400 lane miles of streets across the city.

The locations include areas both north and south of the river, and areas drivers have complained about for years.

“In so many words we are trying to make sure we continue to hit as many streets as possible in Kansas City. This is a substantial change in how it was done before. Just since 2019, we have resurfaced, or are resurfacing more than 15% of the streets in Kansas City,” Lucas said.

Streets on the list for this year include:

Wornall Road between Gregory and 79th Street

North Oark Trafficway

Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard

75th Street

Rockhill Road

85th Street

Parvin Road

Raytown Road

Meyer Boulevard

Barry Road

“I’m really excited that our council has decided to not only invest into our infrastructure, but we are investing in an equitable manner. With the asset management program we established in 2022, it will ensure that we will look at this equitably,” Parks-Shaw said.

Parks-Shaw also acknowledged that there are a lot of streets in South Kansas City that need attention. She asks that people living and driving there continue to call 311 to report issues.

The city uses reports from 311 to help decide which roads are in the worst shape and need to be addressed and resurfaced first.

A map and a list of streets on the list can be found on Kansas City’s website.