MERRIAM, Kan. — There is a push underway in Kansas to increase fines for anyone caught speeding.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it noticed a huge increase in the number of excessive speeding tickets troopers are writing in the past several years.

Of the tickets troopers wrote in 2022, more than 3,000 were speeding tickets for drivers going at least 100 mph, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol says it hopes higher fines for speeding will encourage people to slow down on interstates.

Last year traffic fatalities in the state of Kansas increased by 5%, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Troopers say the number one cause in those deadly crashes is speed.

In 2021, troopers issued more than twice the number of speeding tickets than they did in 2019.

Wichita police caught a driver traveling 136 mph on a highway.

Law enforcement petitioned Kansas lawmakers to increase fines.

The fines are currently:

1-10 mph over $45

11-20 mph over $45 + $6 for each additional mile over speed limit

21-30 mph over $105 + $9 for each additional mile over speed limit

31 mph + $195 to $500 + $15 to $20 for each additional mile over speed limit



Lawmakers are considering raising that fine to $500, plus $20 for each additional mile over that speed.

Speeders would also pay court costs of around $100.

Lawmakers who are part of a House Committee recommend the passage of this