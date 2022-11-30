KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Streetcar construction will close West 38th Street between Baltimore Avenue and Main Street.

The stretch of road will be closed from Wednesday, November 30 to Friday, December 23, weather permitting.

Drivers are advised to use 37th Street or 38th Street as a detour.

Construction crews will be installing conduits for the future traction power substation that will power the streetcar.

Crews will repave and reopen West 38th Street after installation is complete.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.