KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Midtown drivers may run into some delays early Thursday morning.

Crews working on the Kansas City Streetcar extension will move 1,600 feet of rail from Grand Boulevard to a work zone near Main Street and Linwood Boulevard.

The project will begin at 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

Traffic on Main Street will be stopped temporarily at the intersections of 27th Street, Warwick Trafficway, 31st Street, Linwood Boulevard, and West 34th Street as the rail moves through each intersection.

Kansas City police will be on hand to help with traffic control during the process.

Crews hope to have the rail moved to a new location before rush hour traffic begins.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.