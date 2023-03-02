KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Don’t be alarmed if you see something strange happening with the KC Streetcar Saturday morning. It’s only a drill.

The KC Streetcar Authority says it will hold a full-scale emergency exercise to test its coordination and preparedness plan, involving crews that would respond if anything would ever happen.

The exercise will happened between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. along a track at 2nd Street between Oak Street and Grand Boulevard.

Expect to see significant emergency personnel in the parking lot between 2nd and 3rd Streets and Oak and Grand during the exercise.

The parking lot at 3rd & Grand, as well as Oak Street between 2nd and 3rd Street, will be closed to the public starting Saturday, March 4 at 6 a.m. Both Oak Street and the parking lot will reopen to the public after the drill.

The drill takes place every three years.