KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There will be some heavy metal moving around downtown Tuesday morning, and it could impact the drive to work for some in Midtown.

KC Streetcar crews will begin pulling 1,600 feet of rail beginning at 5 a.m.

The heavy metal will be pulled from East 27th Street and Grand Boulevard to Main Street and Warwick Trafficway. Crews will then begin installing the rail between 30th Street and Memorial Drive.

Workers plan to move as much of the rail as possible before the morning rush hour.

Main Street will stay open during the process, but traffic crossing at intersections along the construction route will be temporarily stopped until the materials, equipment, and workers cleared the intersections, according to the KC Streetcar Authority.

Kansas City Police officers will help with traffic control during the rail pull.

KC Streetcar crews have installed more than 6,300 feet of rail since breaking ground on the extension project in April.

