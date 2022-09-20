KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Commuters relying on the KC Streetcar Wednesday morning will need a to allow a little extra time to get to work.

The northbound and southbound stops in the Crossroads District will be temporarily closed on Sept. 21, so crews can paint the stops’ shelters.

Riders are encouraged to use the Union Station stops and Kauffman Center stops until the project is complete. KC Streetcar expects the Crossroads stops to reopen around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

