KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Work on the KC Streetcar is going to change traffic beginning Monday morning.

Workers plan to begin underground electric work. It will eventually be for the Traction Power Substation that will be located on East 31st Terrace. The substation will help power the streetcar.

The work will focus on the east side of Main Street between 31st Street and Linwood Boulevard.

Monday, crews will mark temporary lanes and put out traffic cones to shift traffic to the west side of Main Street from Warwick Boulevard to 34th Street.

Actual work on the electrical project will begin Tuesday.

The project is expected to take about six weeks to complete, depending on the weather.

This is how the work will impact drivers:

Main Street Traffic

31st & Main Street Intersection No left turns at the intersection from any direction. No right turns can be made for northbound, southbound, and eastbound traffic. Northbound and southbound traffic can use Linwood Boulevard to detour. Eastbound traffic can use Gillham Road to detour. Westbound traffic can use Broadway Boulevard to detour.



31st & Main Street traffic map (Provided by KC Streetcar)

31st & Main Street Pedestrian Traffic The crosswalk on the south side of the intersection is closed. The crosswalk on the east side of the intersection is closed. To cross Main Street, use the crosswalks on the north side of 31st Street. To cross 31st Street, use the crosswalks on the west side of Main Street or the crosswalk at 31st Street and Grand Avenue.



Pedestrian Map (Provided by KC Streetcar)

30th Street to 34th Street Traffic Northbound traffic reduced to one lane and shifted to the west side of Main Street. Southbound traffic reduced to one lane and shifted to the west side of Main Street.

Businesses remain open and accessible during this work

30th Street to 34th Street Map (Provided by KC Streetcar)

34th Street to 45th Street Crews continue installing track, sidewalks crosswalks on the west side of Main Street Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane on the east side of Main Street. Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane on the east side of Main Street.

Businesses remain open and accessible during this work