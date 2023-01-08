KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Midtown drivers will need to either allow for some extra commute time, or take a detour, starting Monday morning.

Crews working on the Kansas City Streetcar extension plan to close West 36th Street at Main Street. The closure begins Monday, Jan. 9, and is expected to me in place for three or four weeks.

Crews will be installing streetcar track in the intersection. After demo at the intersection is complete, they will install the track and pour concrete.

When crews are not working on the intersection, metal plates will be placed on West 36th Street to allow traffic to flow as normally as possible.

Parking will continue to be available along West 36th Street via Baltimore Avenue.

Businesses in the area will also be open and remain accessible during the planned work.

Drivers looking for a detour when the intersection is closed can access West 37th Street and take it to either Baltimore Avenue or Armour Boulevard.