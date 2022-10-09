OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday.

The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping.

Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in between the roads.

Work is expected to be complete by Friday, Oct. 14

