LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — After months of work on U.S. 50 Highway, crews are opening the new bridges they’ve built.

Traffic from the Chipman Road on and off ramps will be shifted to the new U.S. 50 bridges in Lee’s Summit. Crews broke ground on the project in March. Crews said the process is expected to take most of the day Friday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said only the bridges will be open to traffic at this point.

Crews will now focus on adding sidewalks along Chipman and resurfacing the road. Chipman Road between Murray Road and Blue Parkway will remain closed until those improvements are completed later this summer.

The original bridges were built in 1975 and needed to be replaced, according to MoDOT.

Funding for the project is included in Missouri’s $351 million Focus on Bridges Program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

