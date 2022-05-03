LIBERTY, Mo. — As law enforcement agencies work to make roads across the Kansas City metro safer for everyone, the Liberty Police Department works to make sure drivers know the most dangerous areas of town.

The department said more than 115 crashes have taken place in one of five locations since January 2021. All five locations are located in a two mile area around Liberty’s business district.

The intersection where the most crashes happened since 2021 is West Kansas Street at Blue Jay Drive. Liberty’s Police Department said drivers reported 49 crashes at that location. That’s an average of more than one crash every other week.

The intersection with the second most collisions is just a block away at West Kansas Street and Conistor Road. Officers said drivers reported 21 crashes there in the past 16 months.

At Missouri Route 291 and Stewart Road, police responded to 19 crashes since January of 2021. That’s followed by 17 crashes on Route 291 at Liberty Drive.

West Kansas Street at Forrest Avenue also made the list. A dozen crashes were reported at that location in the past 16 months.

The Liberty Police Department released the information hoping it will remind drivers to be more cautious and attentive while driving through those areas, and on other congested roads and highways across the metro.

