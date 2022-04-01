CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — A Missouri highway north of the metro is closed, effective immediately.

The Missouri Department of Transportation closed a section of Route C in Livingston County, northwest of Dawn, Friday morning.

A recent inspection determined the Shoal Creek Bridge has deteriorated beyond repair and is too dangerous to have traffic driving on it.

The bridge has be closed for emergency repairs at least twice in recent years.

MoDOT said the bridge will need to be replaced, and the highway will remain closed until that can happen. A timeline for the project has not been released.