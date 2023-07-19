KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summer is all about road trips, but travelers will need to have a plan before hitting one Missouri highway.

A new analysis from QS Supplies found Interstate 49, which runs south from Kansas City, Missouri, is the worst road in the country when it comes to convenient bathroom breaks.

QS Supplies, an online retailer for bathroom accessories, determined the 528 miles that is I-49 from Lafayette, Louisiana to Kansas City has just two dedicated rest stops. That means the stops are an average of 264 miles apart!

Upon closer inspection, both of the highway rest stops on I-49 are in Louisiana. There are no rest stops along I-49 in either Arkansas or Missouri, according to the analysis.

Interstate 72 from Hannibal, Missouri to Champaign, Illinois isn’t much better, according to QS Supplies. Travelers will find rest stops an average of every 179 miles.

The same analysis also determined the longest stretch of highway in the US without a rest stop is I-22 from Birmingham, Alabama to Byhalia, Mississippi. The two cities are more than 202 miles apart.

The ranking only considered highway rest stops. It did not figure in the number of towns and cities with restaurants gas stations along the interstates where drivers can stop to take care of business.