KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Road construction is on the move near Downtown Kansas City with changes starting Tuesday afternoon.

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation reopened 3rd Street below Broadway Boulevard before the Tuesday morning rush hour.

But, with the progress, comes another closure.

Crews will close 4th Street between Washington Street and Broadway Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. The portion of Broadway Boulevard under the Buck O’Neil Bridge that connects to 5th Street will also permanently close.

Drivers are told to use 3rd Street to get around the area.

MoDOT released the image below to help drivers visualize the traffic changes.

The green line represents the new 3rd Street, which drivers can use, according to MoDOT. The red line represents the closure of Broadway and 4th Street.

Provided by the Missouri Department of Transportation

When the entire project is finished Kansas City will have a new Buck O’Neil bridge connecting the northland to downtown.

The cost of the project is around $220 million.