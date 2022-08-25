A driver navigates orange cones used to route traffic through a road project in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Bridge inspections could mean headaches for Northland drivers.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says a driver hit and damaged a bridge support Wednesday night.

Because of the damage, crews reduced northbound U.S. Route 169 under Northwest Barry Road to one lane. Crews are inspecting the damage and working on a plan to repair the support.

Drivers will also experience lane closures on U.S. Route 169 over Northwest Barry Road.

MoDOT says the bridge project will be a long-term repair, and weather will play a role in how quickly the repairs are made.