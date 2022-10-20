KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northland drivers will be greeted with headaches trying to cross the rivers beginning Monday, Oct. 24.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said crews will be working to repair expansion joints on the Bond Bridge.

MoDOT warns the repair will require various lane closures for several days at a time.

Crews will lost the left lane of northbound I-29/I-35 between Front Street and Levee Road beginning at 7 a.m. Monday. MoDOT says the lane will be closed until midweek.

When the work on that lane is complete, crews will move to the next lane until repairs are made to all northbound lanes.

The project is expected to last through Friday, Nov. 11.

All work is weather permitting.

